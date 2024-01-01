Iran to face UAE in the quarter-finals of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Shafaqna English- Iran will play against the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals after both teams earned victories in their group stage matches at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 in Dubai, reported by Tasnim.

Iran came from behind to defeat Tahiti 5-3 and finish first in Group B, while the UAE won against Italy 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in their Group A match.

The host, but finished in the second place behind the European team on goal difference and will face Iran on Thursday.

Iran staged an impressive comeback to secure a 5-3 victory over Tahiti in an exciting Group B match.

