English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Iranian Men’s Table Tennis Team Defeats Egypt

0

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Iran’s men’s national table tennis team came out on top against Egypt at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals taking place in Busan, South Korea.

Iran’s national table tennis team, featuring Noshad Alamian, Nima Alamian, and Amir Hossein Hodaei, beat Egypt 3-1, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Previously in the tournament, the Iranian team defeated Thailand 3 0 but was beaten by Portugal 3-1.

The upcoming game for Iran will be against Romania on Tuesday, marking the last match of the group stage.

Source: Mehr News 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian men table tennis team defeated by Portugal in South Korea

rahman samadreza

Iran men’s table tennis team defeats Thailand in South Korea

rahman samadreza

AFC: South Korea defeats Australia to advance to semi-finals

rahman samadreza

ESPN: Mancini has apologised for walking off the pitch

rahman samadreza

WTT Youth 2024: Iranian player won gold medal by defeating Korean opponent

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Positive doping test for Bahrain player

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.