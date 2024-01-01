Iranian Men’s Table Tennis Team Defeats Egypt

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Iran’s men’s national table tennis team came out on top against Egypt at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals taking place in Busan, South Korea.

Iran’s national table tennis team, featuring Noshad Alamian, Nima Alamian, and Amir Hossein Hodaei, beat Egypt 3-1, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Previously in the tournament, the Iranian team defeated Thailand 3 0 but was beaten by Portugal 3-1.

The upcoming game for Iran will be against Romania on Tuesday, marking the last match of the group stage.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com