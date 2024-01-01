Al-Araby: Citizens of 53 countries can travel to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq without visa

Shafaqna English- In a decision aimed to activate the tourism sector in three northern provinces of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that citizens of 53 different countries are allowed to enter the region through Erbil and Sulaymaniyah international airports without the need to obtain a prior visa.

According to Shafaqna, quoting by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Kurdistan Region, which has semi-independent administrative powers from the central government in Baghdad and includes four provinces of Erbil, Dohuk, Halabja and Sulaymaniyah, intends to strengthen the tourism sector as a main financial resource. Nearly five million tourists, most of them from inside Iraq, go to the cool tourist places for recreation in cities of this region. Moreover, natural and historical places and the health and treatment sector and cosmetic surgeries have also been effective on attracting tourists to this region.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced yesterday that according to the government’s orders, citizens of 53 countries can enter this region without the need to obtain a prior visa.

According to the official statement issued by Erbil, citizens of these countries who enter through airports or land crossings can receive visa at the moment of entering the territory of the Kurdistan Region.

Visa exemption includes citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Albania, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Vatican, Liechtenstein, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan.

According to “Karim Khosro”, the director of a law firm in Erbil, citizens of most of these countries are not allowed to travel to Baghdad or other provinces of Iraq by car or through domestic airports, because these visas are only valid in the Kurdistan Region.

Khosro told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “the first goal of this decision is to increase the ratio of foreign tourists compared to domestic tourists, and citizens of these countries can pay about 40 dollars at the airport or border crossings of Turkey or Iran to get a visa.”

He stated: “visas issued from Baghdad for citizens of these countries and other countries are valid in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, but the visa for Kurdistan Region is specific to this region and within the scope of its authority in the Constitution of Iraq.” He described this step as having economic dimensions primarily.

At the beginning of this year, General Board of Tourism in the Kurdistan Region announced that the number of tourists in this region in 2023 has increased to 7.5 million travelers and added: “the number of tourists in 2022 was six million and 35 thousand persons.”

In a statement, this department referred that these tourists were domestic and from the central and southern regions of Iraq or from different countries. It explained: “the tourism infrastructure in this region is 462 hotels, 280 motels, more than 1000 restaurants and 80 tourist complexes. ”

