Shafaqna English- As per Mehr News, Iran’s Kazhan Rostami, Shahla Mahmoudi, Nazanin Fatemeh Eidian, and Maryam Mohebi clinched the silver medal in the women’s 4×400 relay at the 11th Asian Indoor Athletic Championships on Monday.

Team Melli crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 3.41.72 minutes.

Kazakhstan secured the gold medal, while Uzbekistan took home the bronze medal.

Iran’s Mahsa Mirzatabibi also won the Women’s Pole Vault bronze medal with a record of 4.10 meters.

The 2024 event is taking place at Tehran’s Aftab e Enghelab Sports Complex.

The 2024 Asian Athletics Indoor Championships will take place from February 17 to 19 in Tehran, Iran.

Source: Mehr News

