IOM aiming to integrate returnees into Iraqi society

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced its mission to collaborate with the Iraqi government and play a role in implementing programs to improve the economy and support the integration of returnees into Iraqi society.

INA stated: Georgi Jakovay, the Representative of the International Organization for Migration in Iraq, announced that the organization, in cooperation with the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons, supports the voluntary return programs and ensures the safe return of refugees by providing humanitarian assistance and managing camps.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, he stated that the role of the International Organization for Migration begins simultaneously with the return of Iraqi refugees to their country, and it has no role as long as these individuals are in Europe.

He concluded by emphasizing that the International Organization for Migration, in collaboration with the Iraqi government, supports the implementation of economic improvement programs and reaffirms its support for the unity and integration of various spectrums within Iraqi society.

