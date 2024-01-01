Guterres: Prohibition of education and work for women and girls in Afghanistan is “cruel”

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, says that women and girls in Afghanistan should participate meaningfully in all aspects of life.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Guterres on Wednesday, August 1st, called the prohibition of education and work for women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan “cruel” and demanded the removal of these restrictions.

Furthermore, the UN’s Secretary-General has stated in a separate message about the human rights situation that many Afghan citizens are poor, struggling to feed themselves, and lack access to education, healthcare, or livelihood opportunities.

According to Guterres, more than half of the country’s population will need assistance this year, but the UN’s humanitarian response plan has received less than three percent of the required budget.

During the United Nations meeting held in Doha with the participation of special representatives of countries on Afghanistan, he also mentioned the worsening situation of women, the absence of a comprehensive government, and the persistence of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women recently stated in a declaration that the Taliban’s discriminatory policies could lead to gender-based violence, recognized as a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

