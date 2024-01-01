Day 3 of ICJ hearings on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine continue

Shafaqna English- International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is holding the third day on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land. USA , Rus­sia and Egypt head­line World Court speak­ers on Is­raeli oc­cu­pa­tion.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) hears arguments from 52 countries and three international organisations this week – the largest number of parties to participate in any single World Court case.

The 15-judge panel is asked to review Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation” as well as policies “aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem”.

The six-day hearings are based on a request by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for a nonbinding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel is not taking part in this week’s oral arguments and reacted angrily to the 2022 UNGA request of the ICJ with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it “despicable” and “disgraceful”.

Colombia : The occupation of the Palestinian territory is a violation of international law

Colombia’s representative Andrea Jiménez Herrera opens by expressing “deep concern” over incidents that regularly occur between “the state of Palestine and the state of Israel”, exacerbated after horrific events that have taken place since October 7, 2023.

Colombia reiterates that “the occupation of the Palestinian territory is a violation of international law and is contrary to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations”, she said.

Colombia’s representative Andrea Jiménez Herrera describes a “veritable map of horror and devastation” that the Gaza Strip has become as a result of the “scorched earth policy unleashed by the government of Israel”.

Cuba: International community bears ‘moral responsibility’

Cuban diplomat Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo tells the court “we and you bear the moral responsibility to pronounce ourselves in a clear and transparent way on the ignominious situation of the Palestinian people”.

Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is an “international wrongful act”, she said, “the aggravation of which reiterates the responsibility of the occupying power and the international community”.Israel, as the occupying power and its allies, must take responsibility for the “legal implications resulting from the sustained non-compliance” with international law, Rodriguez Camejo says.

Egypt: Shocking some states don’t want court’s legal opinion’

Egypt’s legal counsellor Jasmine Moussa has taken the floor. She says the ongoing grave violations of international law are part of a “wider policy aimed at dispossessing Palestinians of their land”, which is “manifestly illegal and renders the occupation as a whole unlawful”.

“It is shocking that some states do not want the court to render its legal opinion. What message does this send on their respect for international justice and the rule of law?” she asked.

The court has jurisdiction on the matter, Moussa added. “Rather than prejudicing the peace process, it would serve as an additional, essential element for the UN General Assembly to carry out its role. This is critical given the complete absence of any real prospect for a peaceful solution.”

Egypt’s Jasmine Moussa says the Middle East “yearns for peace and stability” and a “comprehensive and lasting resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict”.

Cairo wants the “establishment of a viable Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital”, she said.

“Only one state has attempted to justify Israel’s actions by contesting the Palestinians’ title to the occupied territories and justifying Israel’s expansion,” Moussa says, without mentioning that country by name.

International courts recognise that 1967 wasn’t done in self-defence but was an aggressive war.

UAE: ‘International law cannot be an a la carte menu’

“International law cannot be an a la carte menu. It must apply equally to all, and it is all the more essential in the long shadow cast by the Palestinian question and injustice that has persisted for more than seven decades,”Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United Nations said.

The UAE believes the only path to “just and lasting peace is through the fulfilment of the long-denied right of the Palestinian people to self-determination with an independent and sovereign Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital”, Nusseibeh added.

“I raise these recent developments to underline that the violations at the core of the questions posed by the General Assembly are not static. After decades of violent dehumanisation, dispossession and despair, the breaches resulting from the Israeli occupation are worsening at an alarming pace,” she said.

The UAE’s envoy also underlined the unique character of the city of Jerusalem has “given rise to specific legal obligations including specific guarantees of access”.

Israel hinders access for Muslims and Christians to holy places

Lana Nusseibeh is now focusing on Israel’s actions in occupied East Jerusalem.

“Israel has, in agreements with Jordan and with the Holy See, committed to the historic status quo and freedom of access to the holy places in Jerusalem. It is, therefore, gravely disconcerting that Israel has taken, and continues to take, measures which undermine the special character of Jerusalem and erase its cultural heritage.”

Israel is in breach of its obligations by “repeatedly interfering with the holy places and hindering freedom of access to them”.

Since the start of Israel’s occupation in 1967, “Muslims and Christians have been impeded from worshipping at their holiest sites.”

Israel must end its siege of Gaza, let aid in and stop the forcible transfer of the Palestinian population. “In practical terms, it must mean a ceasefire,” she said.

USA: ‘Land for peace’ remains only possible framework

Since the UN General Assembly first requested the ICJ’s advisory opinion, the international community has confronted “the horror of the terrorist attacks of October 7” and ensuing war on Gaza that has had “severe widespread and tragic consequences for Palestinian civilians”, Richard Visek of the US State Department said.

The United States is “engaging intensively with the Palestinians, with Israel and with other states in the region” not only to address the current crisis, but “to advance a political settlement that will lead to a durable peace in the region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians, and a path to Palestinian statehood”.

“There is broad international support for achieving a negotiated solution to the conflict that will give rise to a Palestinian state,” said Visek.

Visek argues the UN has already established the principle by which the withdrawal of Israeli forces relies on “the termination of belligerence and respect of Israel’s right to live peacefully in the region”.

This principle is recognised as “land for peace” and was also adopted by Israelis and Palestinians in the Oslo Accords, he said. “This remains the only basis to achieve a lasting peace and the framework for ongoing US efforts.”

“The US is by no means suggesting there is no role for the court or that it should not rule on violations of international law, but in exercising its advisory role, it must take into consideration the extent to which the UN Security Council has already taken action to address the matter, including in its Resolution 2720 in December that reiterated the need for a two-state solution,” the State Department official said.

Israel’s ‘very real security needs’ must be considered

International law has a central and important role to play within the “established framework” set forth by the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly, the US representative says.

The challenge for the court is how to provide its advice in a way that “promotes the framework” rather than “disrupting its balance, potentially making the possibility of negotiations even more difficult”.

Under the established framework, “a movement towards Israel’s withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration of Israel’s very real security needs”, he said.

Russia: Conflict’s main cause ‘needs to be eliminated’

Russia follows US arguments after a break. The creation of a Palestinian state is the “most reliable” solution for peace in Israel and fighting alone won’t ensure security, Russia said previously.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that Moscow had “serious questions” about Western policy on Israel, noting wars and turmoil continue because “the main reason [for the conflict] needs to be eliminated”.

“The Palestinian problem should not be delayed further,” Lavrov said at the time.

Russia invited representatives of all Palestinian factions – including Fatah and Hamas – to Moscow for talks on Monday. President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month Moscow could play the role of mediator, thanks to its friendly ties with both Israel and the Palestinians, adding “No one could suspect us of playing up to one party”.

AL Jazeera: USA representative offers ‘a lot of dry legal arguments’

The USA State Department official Richard Visek was trying to argue the question the court is being asked to consider is one-sided as it only focuses on Israel’s role in the occupation. The focus should instead be on the UN Security Council resolutions that over the decades have affirmed the commitment to the two-state solution, according to Visek.

The US representative also said the allegations that Israel breaches the fourth Geneva Convention by transferring settlers to the occupied Palestinian territories should be addressed by the UN Security Council.

There were a lot of dry legal arguments suggesting that the court shouldn’t be considering this question because it’s biased against Israel.

AL Jazeera: How would ruling the occupation illegal burden peace negotiations?

The United States defended Israel in a very clever way. Its arguments were sober and sophisticated, but this doesn’t make them any less dishonest.

The overall message of the American representative is that the court should be at the service of the American and Israeli negotiation strategy – not that the American and Israeli negotiation strategy should abide by the court’s ruling.

But a World Court cannot be at the disposal of the US. It is otherwise unclear why a potential ruling by the court that the occupation is illegal would be a burden on the negotiations.

On the matter of Israel’s security, who defines what that means? Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defines security as Israel taking control of the territory from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, which would mean accepting the acquisition of territory by force.

Sources: AL Jazeera

