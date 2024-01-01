Shafaqna English- “The Merits and the Rituals of Mid-Shaʿban” published by The Promised Mahdi Cultural Foundation.

One of the most important religious occasions among Muslims is the 15th of the month of Shʿaban. Mid-Shʿaban has a special significance for Muslims throughout the world and is honored and celebrated in many Islamic countries. On this day, a number of rallies and conferences are held across Muslim countries by both Shia and Sunni scholars to commemorate this auspicious occasion. All Muslims believe that one of the significant features of this night is that it is the most honorable night after Laylat al-Qadr in the month of Ramadan (The Night of Destiny). The fifteenth night of Shʿaban is also known as:

Laylat al-Mubarakah (The blessed night which is full of unseen benefits); Laylat al-Rahmah (The night of mercy and grace); Laylat al-Ssakk (The night on which matters are determined for the year); Laylat al-Barat (The night of freedom from Fire in which the penitence of people is more accepted).

There are some certain Hadiths proving that it is a meritorious night in which the people of the earth are attended by special Divine mercy, therefore this night should be spent in total submission to Allah Almighty, and one should refrain from all those activities, which may displease Allah. Although it is always incumbent upon every Muslim to abstain from sins, yet this abstinence becomes more necessary in such nights because committing sins in this night means to deal the divine blessings with disobedience and defiance. However, many Muslims, respect the night and stay vigilant whispering to Allah and performing religious practices. Imam Ali relates from the Prophet to have said,

«إِذَا كَانَتْ لَيْلَةُ النِّصْفِ مِنْ شَعْبَانَ فَقُومُوا لَيْلَهَا وَصُومُوا نَهَارَهَا…»[1]

“When it is the fifteenth night of Shʿaban then remain busy in act of worship during the night and fast for the day…”

In another Hadith, Imam Sadiq (the sixth Imam of Shia) narrates from his father Imam Baqir who was asked about the merits of the night of the fifteenth day of Shaʿban and he said,

«هِيَ أَفْضَلُ لَيْلَةٍ بَعْدَ لَيْلَةِ الْقَدْرِ فِيهَا يَمْنَحُ اللَّهُ تَعَالَى الْعِبَادَ فَضْلَهُ وَ يَغْفِرُ لَهُمْ بِمَنِّهِ فَاجْتَهِدُوا فِي الْقُرْبَةِ إِلَى اللَّهِ فِيهَا فَإِنَّهَا لَيْلَةٌ آلَى اللَّهُ تَعَالَى عَلَى نَفْسِهِ أَنْ لَا يَرُدَّ سَائِلًا لَهُ فِيهَا مَا لَمْ يَسْأَلْ مَعْصِيَةً وَ إِنَّهَا اللَّيْلَةُ الَّتِي جَعَلَهَا اللَّهُ لَنَا أَهْلَ الْبَيْتِ بِإِزَاءِ مَا جَعَلَ لَيْلَةَ الْقَدْرِ لِنَبِيِّنَا ص فَاجْتَهِدُوا فِي الدُّعَاءِ وَ الثَّنَاءِ عَلَى اللَّهِ تَعَالَى عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ …‏»[2]

“It is the most favorable night after the Qadr Night. At this night, Almighty Allah bestows upon His servants with His favors and grants them His pardon out of His conferral of benefits to them. Therefore, you should exert all efforts to seek nearness to Him at this night, because He has decided not to reject any asker as long as he does not ask for an act of disobedience to Him. Almighty Allah has chosen this night for us (the Ahl al-Bayt) just as He has chosen the Qadr Night for our Prophet. You should thus pray and praise Him the Exalted, the Glorified diligently…”

In addition, the occasion of Mid-Shaʿban is marked by devotion especially by the Shia for the auspicious birthday of Imam Mahdi on this night. According to several historical reports, Imam Mahdi (the twelfth Imam of Shia) was born on the daybreak of Shaʿban 15th, 255 A.H. (August 2nd, 869 CE), in Samarra, a city of Iraq.

In fact, celebration of Mid-Shaʿban with illumination and decoration of streets is the biggest celebration held by the Shias. In Iran, the birthday ceremony of Imam Mahdi is the biggest festival of lights and happiness across the country. Keeping up with the tradition, people distribute cookies, sweets, and juice on the streets greeting the passer-by by congratulations. Also, many people go to the city of Qum and take part in Jamkaran Mosque, where, according to Shia narratives, built upon Imam Mahdi’s order; and in Iraq, people go to Karbala and visit the holy shrine of Imam Husayn (the third Imam of Shia). Shaʿban 15th is an official holiday in Iran and is called the “World Day of the downtrodden people” referring to the divine promise in the Quran where Allah the Omnipotence says,

«وَ نُرِيدُ أَن نَّمُنَّ عَلَى الَّذِينَ اسْتُضْعِفُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَ نَجْعَلَهُمْ أَئِمَّةً وَ نَجْعَلَهُمُ الْوَارِثِينَ»[3]

“And We wanted to bestow a favor upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them the inheritors.”

As a matter of fact, there are two outstanding points in this Shiite commemoration of Mid-Shaʿban: One is the issue of raising hope on this day since humanity is waiting for a Savior who was born on this day. This is a source of hope. Another is that in the world which will be created after the appearance of that great Imam, the most prominent characteristic is justice. The believers in Imam Mahdi and his adherents celebrate his birthday to show their anticipation and preparation for coming the last savior who will bring the east and west of the world to justice and by his powerful hand annihilate demons, infidelity, and irreligiousness. Also, to show their desire for the universal peace and widespread prosperity that will be achieved by a divine great man who will put an end to the long struggle between the truth and the falsehood.

Source: The Final Hope, April 2020, Issue no. 1

Sayyed ‘Abd-al-Mahdi Tavakol

