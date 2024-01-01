English
Germany: Police registered 2,378 attacks targeting refugees

Shafaqna English- Police registered 2,378 attacks targeting refugees in Germany, according to figures released by Interior Ministry.

The number of attacks targeting asylum seekers and refugee centers has almost doubled in 2023, according to figures made public on Wednesday (21 Feb. 2024). German police registered 2,378 attacks targeting refugees last year, up from 1,248 attacks recorded in 2022, according to the official figures by the Interior Ministry.

At least 219 people were injured in those attacks, most of which were committed by right-wing extremists. Authorities responded and investigated at least 180 attacks targeting refugee shelters, the highest figure since 2017. In 2022, 70 attacks against refugee housing facilities were recorded.

Source: Anadolu Ajansi

