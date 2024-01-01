English
Guterres: Half of Afghanistan population to require aid in 2024

Shafaqna English- The UN has said that more than half of Afghanistan’s population will require aid this year.

The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that the UN humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan has received less than 3% of the funds needed.

“Many Afghans are destitute, struggling to feed themselves, living without access to education, healthcare or employment,” the UN chief wrote on X.

The poverty in Afghanistan has not only hit those with no jobs but also the disabled who have not been paid their salaries.

