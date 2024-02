Shafaqna English- Russia delivered 200,000 tons of grain to six African countries free of charge as humanitarian aid, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. on Wednesday.

Patrushev said that “such a large-scale humanitarian action was carried out by Russia for the first time.”

The minister said that in 2023 Russia sold 66 million tons of grains abroad for $16.5 billion, which is “an absolute record for Russia.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com