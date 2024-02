Shafaqna English- The Sharjah Cooperative Society on Wednesday announced that it has reduced prices of nearly 10,000 items.

The retailer said that nearly 80 per cent of these items are essential food products and are available across its 67 branches located throughout the emirate. Prices on key grocery items such as cooking oil, flour and rice will see reductions by up to 75 per cent.

