International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia: Guidelines set for iftar providers at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has opened applications for iftar meal service providers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during Ramadhan.

Providers can electronically select the meal location and are required to contract with approved catering companies or Saudi Food and Drug Authority-endorsed factories and warehouses.

Individual philanthropists are limited to two sufras, while charitable organizations and endowments can request up to 10 sufras.

The meals, consisting of items such as pitted dates, cakes, pastries, and juice, must adhere to approved packaging conditions available at a later electronic link.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

