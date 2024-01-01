Major Swiss supermarket chain fires cashier over headscarf

Shafaqna English- A cashier at a major Swiss supermarket chain was sacked without notice, Swiss local media reported on Wednesday.

According to daily 20 Minuten, the cashier with a migrant background, who has lived in Switzerland for years, had not worn a headscarf for a long time until she decided to wear one last July.

However, the newspaper said the woman, 42, first asked whether wearing a headscarf was permitted at Migros, the chain she worked for. (The chain is separate from the Turkish supermarket chain of the same name.)

Source: Anadolu Ajansi