English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Major Swiss supermarket chain fires cashier over headscarf

0

Shafaqna English- A cashier at a major Swiss supermarket chain was sacked without notice, Swiss local media reported on Wednesday.
According to daily 20 Minuten, the cashier with a migrant background, who has lived in Switzerland for years, had not worn a headscarf for a long time until she decided to wear one last July.
However, the newspaper said the woman, 42, first asked whether wearing a headscarf was permitted at Migros, the chain she worked for. (The chain is separate from the Turkish supermarket chain of the same name.)

Source: Anadolu Ajansi

Related posts

Exclusion of Hijab-wearing Muslim women in France reveals racism

asadian

Court says: European Union companies can ban employees from wearing headscarf

asadian

Online retailer introduces World Hijab Day headscarf line

asadian

Austrian court revokes headscarf ban for Muslim students

Yahya

Thousands march in Paris against Islamophobia

asadian

French Senate approves headscarf ban bill

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.