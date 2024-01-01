Addressing the issue of out of school children in Pakistan

English
Shafaqna Pakistan | Ajmal Jami, As per Article 25A of the Constitution, it is the duty of the state to offer free education to children aged 5 to 16. However, the state has not effectively met this obligation. Pakistan holds the unfortunate position of having the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children, estimated at 22.8 million aged 5-16, which is 44 percent of this age group. Recent reports indicate this number has risen to 28 million. Even in Islamabad, the Federal Capital, there are a staggering 83,000 out-of-school children. A report by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled “Primary School Literacy: A Case Study of the Educate a Child Initiative”, released in March 2022, highlights that approximately 1 in 4 children (23.45 percent) in Pakistan have never had the opportunity to attend school, while around seven percent enroll but drop out each year.

The primary concern is identifying the factors preventing children from enrolling in or continuing their education. Poverty stands out as a significant factor, with 39.4% of Pakistan’s population living below the poverty line, equating to about 95 million people. Poverty-stricken parents struggle to afford their children’s education, leading to non-enrollment or dropout. Additionally, many parents rely on their children to contribute to the family income, leading to child labor, with approximately 3.3 million children engaged in such labor in Pakistan.

Insufficient school facilities also contribute to the problem. A report on educational infrastructure in Sindh province revealed that out of 49,103 government schools, more than 31,000 lack electricity, 19,469 lack washrooms, 26,260 lack drinking water, and over 21,000 lack proper walls, discouraging students from attending.

The patriarchal nature of society, combined with parental ignorance, often prevents girls from accessing education. Rural parents typically prioritize their sons’ education over their daughters’, contributing to a higher number of out-of-school girls. Cultural norms and concerns about honor also play a role, as families may feel ashamed sending their daughters to school, especially if safety concerns exist due to distance, lack of transport, or insufficient female teachers.

Natural disasters and migrant influxes exacerbate dropout rates. Events like the 2005 earthquake and subsequent floods destroyed numerous schools, disrupting students’ education. Additionally, transient communities and internal displacement due to conflict further strain educational resources.

Neglect of early childhood education, corporal punishment in schools, and inappropriate teacher attitudes towards absenteeism also contribute to the problem. Children who miss school often face punishment, discouraging their return and perpetuating a cycle of non-attendance and dropout.

Overall, addressing these multifaceted issues is crucial to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Pakistan and ensuring every child has access to education.

