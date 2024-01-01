Day 4 of ICJ hearings on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine continue

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed on multiple occasions that China calls for a comprehensive ceasefire and the early solution to the question of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution through negotiation,” he said.

“In pursuit of the right to self-determination”, he states, the Palestinian people’s use of force to “resist foreign oppression” and complete the establishment of an independent state is an “inalienable right”.

AL Jazeera: China counters US point by point at ICJ

China very well listened to what the United States had to say a day earlier, its representative basically countered all the arguments that the US brought forward.

The US said the UN and the ICJ should stay out of a bilateral issue between Israel and Palestine. According to China, it was definitely a matter for the UN to talk about the self-determination of the Palestinian people.

And also the argument the US made, Israel’s right to self-defence and that’s why the occupation has to continue. The Chinese representative said Israel is a foreign nation occupying Palestine, so the right to self-defence lies more with the Palestinians than with the Israelis.

China said it is actually very important to have the advisory opinion coming from the world’s highest court because it will guide any future negotiations.

Iran: Security Council responsible for Israeli atrocities

Raza Najafi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, says at the ICJ that “we remain at a turning point in the history” of humanity.

“The opinion of this court can set the ground for saving the lives of thousands of innocent women and children and contribute to the legitimate demand of the people deprived of their inherent right to self-determination,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Najafi states that “the inaction or insufficient action of the Security Council” is one of the “main causes of prolonged occupation of the Palestinians”.

“All the atrocities and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the past almost eight years are a consequence of such inaction,” he says.

Even today, he adds, the Security Council is “paralysed due to the stalemate” caused by a “certain permanent member”.

He finishes by saying the court is expected to provide its advisory opinion in a manner “that effectively and practically consolidates the rule of law” and brings “hope to Palestinians that justice will ultimately prevail”.