Day 4 of ICJ hearings on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine continue

During three days of hearings so far at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, countries from around the world have argued that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal.
However, the US has argued that any movement towards Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied West Bank and Gaza must consider Israel’s security needs.
China calls for two-state solution at ICJ
“Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed on multiple occasions that China calls for a comprehensive ceasefire and the early solution to the question of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution through negotiation,” he said.
“In pursuit of the right to self-determination”, he states, the Palestinian people’s use of force to “resist foreign oppression” and complete the establishment of an independent state is an “inalienable right”.
China very well listened to what the United States had to say a day earlier, its representative basically countered all the arguments that the US brought forward.
The US said the UN and the ICJ should stay out of a bilateral issue between Israel and Palestine. According to China, it was definitely a matter for the UN to talk about the self-determination of the Palestinian people.
And also the argument the US made, Israel’s right to self-defence and that’s why the occupation has to continue. The Chinese representative said Israel is a foreign nation occupying Palestine, so the right to self-defence lies more with the Palestinians than with the Israelis.
China said it is actually very important to have the advisory opinion coming from the world’s highest court because it will guide any future negotiations.
Iran: Security Council responsible for Israeli atrocities
Raza Najafi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, says at the ICJ that “we remain at a turning point in the history” of humanity.
“The opinion of this court can set the ground for saving the lives of thousands of innocent women and children and contribute to the legitimate demand of the people deprived of their inherent right to self-determination,” he said.
In his closing remarks, Najafi states that “the inaction or insufficient action of the Security Council” is one of the “main causes of prolonged occupation of the Palestinians”.
“All the atrocities and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the past almost eight years are a consequence of such inaction,” he says.
Even today, he adds, the Security Council is “paralysed due to the stalemate” caused by a “certain permanent member”.
He finishes by saying the court is expected to provide its advisory opinion in a manner “that effectively and practically consolidates the rule of law” and brings “hope to Palestinians that justice will ultimately prevail”.
Iraq: Israel must be held accountable for ‘war crimes’
Hayder Shiya Al-Barrak, the representative of Iraq at the ICJ, calls on the World Court to respect previous court orders against Israel, such as the provisions ordered after South Africa’s genocide case, to “stop the systematic killing machine against the Palestinian people”.
“We hope that the court’s commitment to justice will lead to additional decisions … affirming its dedication to ending the campaign of mass murder and preventing acts of genocide as well as policies of harassment, blockade and starvation against the Palestinian people,” he said.
Iraq’s representative has ended his presentation to the ICJ by saying that his country “is deeply concerned about the humanitarian suffering inflicted on the Palestinians throughout the state of Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip”.
Al-Barrak highlighted “the barbaric acts” committed by Israel, including “air strikes and rocket attacks targeting civilians”.
“These acts constitute war crimes executed with a criminal intent” and are serious violations of the laws of war, he said, adding that Israel “must be held accountable”.
Al-Barrak concluded by calling on the ICJ to make decisions “that safeguard the lives of the Palestinian men, women, children and elders, allowing them to enjoy a dignified and secure life where all human rights are achieved”.
Ireland: Israel ‘exceeded’ the limits of self-defence after October 7
Over at the ICJ, Ireland’s representative opens his presentation by condemning the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
Attorney General Rossa Fanning then reminds the court that international law limits the use of force in self-defence to “no more than what is necessary and proportionate”.
Ireland’s view is that Israel has “exceeded these limits” in its military response, he said.
“Ireland has repeatedly called for a ceasefire. And we are dismayed by the implications that these latest hostilities in Gaza may have for the prospect of resolving the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Ireland has been a consistent and vocal supporter of a comprehensive two-state solution to the conflict. We lament the lack of progress made towards achieving that objective” he says.
Israel has ‘altered the demographics of the West Bank’
Israel has used different means to take and exercise control for non-military purposes over as much Palestinian land as possible, Fanning states.
“Once in control, Israel has undertaken permanent construction on this land, in particular developing or encouraging the development of permanent settlements, onto which it has incentivised large numbers of its own citizens to transfer.
“Through its actions, Israel has fundamentally altered the demographics of the West Bank,” he says.
Japan calls for creation of state for Palestinians to live in ‘peace and dignity’
“Japan emphasises the conflict between the Israeli side and Palestinian side should be solved not through any violent acts or unilateral action but through negotiations and efforts for mutual trust among the parties concerned while respecting international law,” he added.
The international law about the inadmissibility of acquiring any territory by force applies to even the land within the borders that are not recognised internationally.
Japan brought two legal specialists to argue this point.
Sources: AL Jazeera