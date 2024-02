Shafaqna English-There has been a 235 per cent increase in Islamophobic attacks in the UK since 7 October, Tell MAMA reported.

According to Tell MAMA, which logs anti-Muslim incidents in Britain, 2,010 cases of online and offline abuse have been recorded, the largest number in a four month period since the organisation was founded in 2011.

In contracts, over the period from 7 October 2022 to 7 February 2023, 600 incidents were recorded.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

