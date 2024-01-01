Need of electoral reforms in Pakistan

Firstly, the results underscore the profound influence of social media. The PTI effectively utilized various platforms, such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, running a cohesive digital campaign across all constituencies. Despite the traditional belief that the PML(N) had stronger grassroots support, social media has become the new battleground, where the PTI’s dominance was evident.

According to a 2023 report from Datareportal, social media users in Pakistan numbered approximately 71 million in January 2023, a figure likely to have increased since then. Even prominent PML(N) figures acknowledge their failure to counter the PTI’s digital campaign.

In the past, candidates would seek the endorsement of local leaders like the village head, ensuring their community’s support. However, social media has empowered individual voters, shifting the dynamics of political influence away from traditional power brokers.

Another positive trend observed is the electorate’s rejection of “electables” who frequently switch political allegiances. Candidates with a history of opportunism, such as Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Jahangir Tareen, faced significant defeats, signaling a shift in favor of principled politics over opportunism.

The PTI benefited from an anti-establishment sentiment, fueled by perceived persecution of its leaders and workers. This sentiment, coupled with the PML(N)’s complacency, motivated voters to support the PTI as a symbol of resistance against establishment interference.

The increase in voter awareness through social media, rejection of opportunistic politicians, and the rise of anti-establishment sentiment offer some hope for our democracy. However, these factors alone cannot ensure its survival. Both the establishment and political parties must heed voter sentiment. Unfortunately, their initial response to the election results suggests otherwise.

We are poised for a weak coalition government and another five years dominated by rigging allegations and political intrigues. It’s imperative for our political leaders to learn from past mistakes and respect the people’s mandate. Pursuing the establishment’s favor has consistently backfired, undermining their long-term popularity.

Pakistani voters are more informed and empowered than ever before. It’s time for our leaders to recognize this reality and address the pressing socio-economic challenges facing our nation. Only then can we hope to overcome the formidable obstacles ahead.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article