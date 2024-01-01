Qatar-Bahrain forge ahead with Friendship Bridge project in fourth committee meeting

Shafaqna English- The Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee agreed to take the necessary steps to implement Friendship Bridge during a meeting in Manama on Tuesday.

The project, known as the “Friendship Bridge,” was first announced in 2008 to improve trade and travel among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The latest meeting marked the fourth such gathering between members of the follow-up committee, with the Qatari side led by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

Source: Doha News