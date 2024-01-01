The News: Health experts suggest potential cure for insomnia in dinner plate

Shafaqna Science- Research suggests that a healthy plant-based diet can reduce inflammation and obesity, key factors associated with insomnia, according to The News.

Many of us share the common struggle to combat sleep disorders, with one common condition in particular coming to the fore: obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, sleep often takes a back seat, and it’s not just about the quantity, but the quality of our rest. Recent research from Flinders University in Australia has uncovered a potential game changer – a plant-based diet.

Three out of four American adults suffer from sleep disorders, including, reportedly, none other than POTUS.

Sleep apnoea, particularly obstructive sleep apnoea where the upper airway is blocked during sleep, carries significant risks beyond a night of tossing and turning.

High blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes are among the potential consequences, making it a matter of wider public concern.

The study, published in ERJ Open Research, looked at 14,000 people who took part in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They were asked about their dietary habits, with a focus on distinguishing between healthy herbivores and potentially less healthy meat eaters.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com