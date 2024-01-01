Azmoun’s goal selected for goal of 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Shafaqna English- Sardar Azmoun’s goal for the Iran national football team has been nominated for Goal of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, reported by Tasnim.

The 18th edition of the prestigious tournament was a spectacular event, with Qatar emerging as the champions for the second time in a row after an exciting month of football.

A total of 132 goals were scored in 51 matches nationwide, averaging 2.59 goals per match. The AFC.com chooses eight great goals from the competition and invites fans to vote for their preferred one.

Team Melli had an energetic beginning in the semi final match against Qatar, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s long throw causing chaos in the penalty box and Azmoun’s quick bicycle kick in the fourth minute resulted in one of the fastest goals of the tournament this year.

