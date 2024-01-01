English
Orenburg signs with Mohammad Ghorbani

Shafaqna English- According to a report by Tasnim News agency, Sepahan football team midfielder Mohammad Ghorbani has officially signed with Orenburg, a Russian football club.

Ghorbani has signed a contract with the elite team that will last for 3.5 years.

Sepahan will be the recipient of a €1 million signing fee for the 22-year-old Iranian.

FC Orenburg, who secured promotion to the Russian Premier League in the 2022-23 season, is currently in 14th place out of 16 teams in the RPL standings.

