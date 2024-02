Shafaqna English- Iran’s male national table tennis team emerged victorious over Singapore at the ongoing ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea.

Iran’s squad, with players Noshad Alamian, Nima Alamian, and Amir Hossein Hodaei, defeated the Singapore team 3-0 in the knockout stage to advance to the next round.

Iran’s national table tennis team advanced to the knockout rounds after a 3-1 victory over Egypt in the group stage.

Source: Mehr News

