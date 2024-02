Shafaqna English- As a report by Mehr News agency, Rubin Kazan, a football club from Russia, has finalized the acquisition of 17 year old Iranian winger Kasra Taheri.

Rubin Kazan have agreed to a three year deal with Iranian forward Taheri. He signed with the Russian club as a free agent. He will be number 11, reports www.rubin-kazan.ru .

Taheri used to play for the Sepahan Youth Academy before being released.

Source: Mehr News

