Iran’s snooker players advance to the knockout stage in 2024 Asian C’ship

Shafaqna English- As per Mehr News, Iranian snooker players triumphed over their opponents in the group stage and smoothly advanced to the knockout round of the 2024 Asian Men Snooker Championship taking place in Doha, Qatar.

Amir Sarkhosh, Ali Gharagozlou, and Milad Kashani were the three players who competed for Iran’s national team in the sports event.

In group A, Sarkhosh defeated his competitors from India 4-1 , Afghanistan 4-1 , South Korea 4-2 , and Qatar 4-0 to progress to the knockout round in the tournament.

Another snooker player from Iran, named Gharagozlou, beat his rivals from Pakistan 4-3 , Saudi Arabia 4-0 , Jordan 4-0 , and Palestine 4-1 in group G to advance to the knockout stage.

Kashani also made it to the knockout stage with a record of 2 wins and 1 loss in Group C.

Source: Mehr News

