2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: IR Iran 2-1 United Arab Emirates

Shafaqna English- Iran’s national team rallied to beat the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Design District Stadium in front of an enthusiastic crowd, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, published by FIFA.com .

The hosts went ahead in the second period as Ali Mohammad delivered a cross to an unmarked Abdulla Abbas who headed the ball into the net. Just over three minutes later, Iran equalized as Mohammad Masoumi scored a header, followed by goalkeeper Seyed Mirjalili scoring a fantastic volley.

The UAE, who had led throughout the tournament until Mirjalili’s strike, attempted to stage a comeback but were unable to break through the solid Iranian defense.

Source: FIFA

