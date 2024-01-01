English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

AFC Champions League: Al-Hilal 3-1 Sepahan

0

Shafaqna English- As AFC reporetd, Al-Hilal SFC advanced to the quarter finals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 after defeating Sepahan FC 3-1 at Kingdom Arena in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup on Thursday.

Just as in the previous match in Isfahan, Al-Hilal again came from behind to defeat Sepahan, who finished the game with 10 men. The Saudis advanced with a 6-2 aggregate score, setting up a quarter final clash with domestic rivals Al-Ittihad.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored the only goal of Sepahan.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian young Taheri joins Rubin Kazan

rahman samadreza

Orenburg signs with Mohammad Ghorbani

rahman samadreza

AFC Champions League: Al-Hilal 3-1 Sepahan

rahman samadreza

AFC Champions League: Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 Shandong Taishan

rahman samadreza

Al-Hilal Football Team arrived in Isfahan to a warm welcome

rahman samadreza

AFC.com: Rezaeian one of the players to watch in the quarter finals

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.