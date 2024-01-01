AFC Champions League: Al-Hilal 3-1 Sepahan

Shafaqna English- As AFC reporetd, Al-Hilal SFC advanced to the quarter finals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 after defeating Sepahan FC 3-1 at Kingdom Arena in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup on Thursday.

Just as in the previous match in Isfahan, Al-Hilal again came from behind to defeat Sepahan, who finished the game with 10 men. The Saudis advanced with a 6-2 aggregate score, setting up a quarter final clash with domestic rivals Al-Ittihad.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored the only goal of Sepahan.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com