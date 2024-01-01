Sweden: Stockholm Mosque again targeted by Islamophobes with threatening graffiti

Shafaqna English- Stockholm Mosque subjected to hate crimes for 2nd time this week, with perpetrators scrawling graffiti on its wall with Swastika mark, threatening ‘kill Muslims’ message.

The Stockholm Mosque in the capital’s Sodermalm district has been subjected to hate crimes for the second time this week.

It is just one of several threats and hate crimes targeting Muslims over the last year.

On Tuesday, the perpetrator also scrawled graffiti with a Swastika mark and a threatening message, saying “go home” carved on a door, the mosque’s administration said in a post on its website.

Mohamed Amin, a member of the Stockholm Mosque committee, told SVT TV that “soon we will have to put bars in front of the windows to protect them, like in a prison.”

The administration also shared photos of windowpanes smashed by the perpetrators before they left the mosque premises.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a letter containing a powder-like substance was sent to the mosque, and a fake bomb was also reportedly placed at the main entrance.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com