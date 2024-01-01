Nature: First private lander on the lunar surface

Shafaqna Science- The Odysseus spacecraft has successfully landed near the lunar south pole after a thrilling descent and is now ready to begin a week of data collection. This is the first USA’s lunar lander since 1972, when the last crew of Apollo astronauts visited the Moon, Nature reports.

In a landmark lunar achievement, the first private spacecraft successfully landed on the Moon on 22 February: the Odysseus spacecraft, built by Intuitive Machines in Houston, Texas.

The successful landing of the spacecraft is a significant boost to USA and commercial initiatives to return to the Moon, notwithstanding future operational challenges.

NASA funded a significant portion of the private mission and is relying on companies like Intuitive Machines to help transport equipment and scientific tools to the Moon in anticipation of returning astronauts to the lunar surface.

