Pakistan: Dilemma of mental health in Balochistan

A combination of militancy and poverty hampers educational progress in Balochistan, thwarting efforts to improve the state of education. Similarly, addressing fundamental issues in the healthcare sector is crucial for enhancing health outcomes in the region.

Healthcare in Balochistan is dire, characterized by a low doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:1000 and a nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:50. Moreover, factors such as insecurity, poverty, political instability, genetic predispositions, and limited economic opportunities contribute to mental health risks in Pakistan. Despite having a population of about 200 million, Pakistan faces significant mental health challenges, with fewer than 500 psychiatrists available to address the needs of the population.

This scarcity of mental health professionals results in a substantial treatment gap, leaving the majority of individuals with common mental disorders untreated. Mental health issues remain stigmatized in Pakistan, despite an estimated 50 million people suffering from mental illness. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the demand for mental health services.

Mental health encompasses emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing how individuals think, feel, and behave. Depression, affecting approximately 300 million people worldwide, disproportionately impacts women.

Regardless of one’s physical activity or fitness level, every action contributes to mental health and well-being. Negative childhood experiences, trauma, stress, social factors, domestic violence, relationship difficulties, and financial or work-related stressors can all affect mental health.

Serious mental illness includes psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, major depression with psychotic symptoms, treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, and personality disorders. Despite the rising suicide rates in Balochistan, mental health remains stigmatized due to various factors such as unemployment, financial instability, depression, and family issues.

Efforts to raise awareness about mental health aim to reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek help. Misconceptions about mental health often lead to untreated conditions and suffering in silence. The Balochistan Health Department is tasked with delivering essential health services through hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU), Rural Health Centers (RHC), and Maternal Child Health Care centers (MCH) across the province.

Quetta, the provincial capital, houses several hospitals, including Bolan Medical College (BMC), Civil Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital, Helper’s Eyes Hospital, and Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayad Hospital. The provincial health department has formulated a Health Sector strategy (2013-2024) to address service delivery challenges, enhance healthcare quality, address workforce shortages, improve governance, and ensure adequate health coverage for the underserved population.

The growing advocacy for mental health in Balochistan underscores its importance, and there are expectations for government action in this regard.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article