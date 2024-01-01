Day 5 of ICJ’s hearings on Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine

Namibia remembers painful colonial history in ICJ remarks on Israel’s occupation
Namibia’s Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab has taken the floor at the ICJ, demanding the court recognises Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories as illegal.
She made the following points:
“Namibia considers it a moral duty and a sacred responsibility to appear before this court” and address the question of the “indefensible occupation of Palestine by Israel.”
The parallels between Palestine and Namibia are “striking and painful”. Instead of exerting their right to govern themselves, “Palestinians and Namibians suffered the loss of human dignity … and the outright theft of their land and natural resources”.
Norway at ICJ: Israel’s occupation is ‘de facto annexation’
Here are the main points:
Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem constitute a chief obstacle to
any prospects for a lasting peace in the region.
In its advisory opinion in 2004, the ICJ found that the construction of a wall in and around occupied East Jerusalem violates international law.
Numerous UN resolutions assessed that settlements are in flagrant breach of international law and stressed the need to reverse the “negative trends on the ground that are steadily eroding the possibility of a two-state solution”.
Developments on the ground “give reason to ask whether the occupation is turning into a de-facto annexation.”
Palestinians living in ‘injustice, daily humiliation’, Oman tells ICJ
He also made the following points:
The transfer of settlers by Israel over the decades is “designed to perpetuate the occupation and make it permanent”.
The forcible displacement of Palestinians and the transfer of citizens of the occupying power is prohibited under article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.
“The 75-year occupation and settlement policy of the State of Israel preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state is an affront to international law.”
Pakistan tells ICJ Israeli occupation ‘not irreversible’
Aslam made the following points:
“Annexation” now applies to the entire Palestinian territories and this “might have been the intention all along”.
Israel has sought to create irreversible facts on the ground that make it impossible to end Israel’s occupation.
But it is not impossible to reverse the facts on the ground, and it has been done before, such as when France withdrew more than a million settlers from Algeria in 1962.
French settlers were not only more numerous than Israel’s in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank but also better established.
The two-state solution “must be the basis for peace”.
Indonesia’s foreign minister at ICJ: ‘Blatant violation of humanitarian law committed by Israel’
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi tells the ICJ that she had left the G20 meeting in Brazil to personally address the court in The Hague and “express the solidarity of the Indonesian people on a matter of supreme importance”.
“I stand before you to defend justice against a blatant violation of international humanitarian law that is being committed by Israel,” she said while also making the following remarks:
“Israel’s unlawful occupation and its atrocities must stop and should not be normalised or recognised. It is clear that Israel has zero intention to abide by international legal obligations.”
No state should be granted “free rein to do anything it wants against weaker states. This is why we have international law.”
There is no ground for the court to decline giving an advisory opinion. Some countries have argued that doing so would undermine the peace process, but this argument is invalid because there are no viable negotiations taking place at the moment and the court is not called on to decide on the conflict as a whole.
All actions that preclude the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination “shall be unlawful”. It is clear that the continuation of Israel’s “apartheid regime” is in breach of international law.
Qatar says ‘credibility of international legal order’ depends on ICJ opinion
Senior Qatari diplomat Mutlaq al-Qahtani has told the ICJ there is growing perception that some basic tenants of international law “apply to some but not to others, that some people are seen as deserving security, freedom and self-determination but others are not”.
“Some children are deemed worthy of protection while others are killed in their thousands,” he said.
“Qatar rejects such double standards. International law must be upheld in all circumstances. It must be applied to all and there must be accountability,” al-Qahtani said as he made the following points:
Israel has “ethnically cleansed and colonised” the Palestinian territories and implemented an “apartheid regime” with the intent of “maintaining the domination of Jewish Israelis over Palestinians”.
Israel’s illegal discriminatory practices are the “tools of a longstanding settler colonial project.” Settler policies are designed for the “permanent colonisation of the [occupied Palestinian territories] for the exclusive benefit of Jewish settlers … and are the root cause of the cycle of violence there”.
Statements by Israeli government members suggest the besieged Gaza Strip may be the next part of the Palestinian territories to be subject to Israeli settlements.
UK calls on ICJ to decline issuing an advisory opinion
The court would be inappropriately ruling on a bilateral dispute. Where a request is directly related to the main point of a dispute, the court should refrain from giving an opinion.
The court’s advisory jurisdiction cannot be used to provide a form of judicial recourse for parties, nor should the court resolve disputes between the parties using its advisory jurisdiction.
Issuing an opinion would undermine the current security framework led by the UN Security Council.
Slovenia: Self-determination ‘fundamental’ right for all
Slovenia has argued in favour of the ICJ giving an advisory opinion and stressed the Israeli occupation breaches fundamental human rights, including the right to self-determination.
Here’s what its representative said:
The need for negotiations is not a compelling reason for the court to decline giving an advisory opinion. On the contrary, negotiations can only achieve a lasting solution on the basis of the court’s legal directives.
A Palestinian state must exist alongside an Israeli state and Slovenia reiterates its support for a negotiated two-state solution.
The right to self-determination is not “some random right” but runs parallel to the equal rights of people. It is a “fundamental human right having a broad scope of application”.
Sudan argues in favour of ICJ advisory opinion
Sudan’s representatives have focused their remarks at the ICJ on the court’s duty to provide an advisory opinion, arguing:
The ICJ should issue an advisory opinion to “convey a definitive message to both Israel and Palestine that they need to redouble their efforts to achieve peace and security”.
The UN General Assembly has the power to ask the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion on any legal question. This request has been made in accordance to the UN Charter and the questions are legal in character.
AL Jazeera: US prioritising protection of its ally over international law
“The thing about imperial powers like the UK and the US is that they don’t give a damn about the action, in this case, the occupation. They care for the actor, and the actor is an ally, Israel,” Bishara said.
“That’s why this court is important, because this court does not see actors. It doesn’t care about the identity of the actor, it only cares about the nature of the act. And in this case, it’s 75 years of dispossession, 56 years of occupation,” he added.
“The UK and the US don’t want you to know the legal opinion of this question, because what they care about is the cynical calculus of geopolitics,” said Bishara.
Sources: AL Jazeera