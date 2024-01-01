English
Palinfo: Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers at entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- Israeli forces assaulted Palestinian worshipers at the entrance to the Aqsa Mosque amid tight restrictions on Palestinian entry into the holy shrine.

Videos posted on social media showed Israeli forces obstructing the entry of worshipers to the Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The videos documented the moment when the occupation forces attacked a number of Palestinians by pushing them away from the vicinity of the Asbat Gate area.

Local sources affirmed that a child was detained at the Asbat Gate.

Only some Palestinian worshipers were allowed to perform Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site.

