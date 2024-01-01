Miancale: The land of flamingos [Photos]

Shafaqna English- Flamingos, as the most populous winter migrants in Mazandaran, arrive every year after a long journey from the northern latitudes to the Miankala International Wetland, one of the world’s 600 biosphere reserves, in the east of Mazandaran in northern Iran.

During each migration programme, around 70,000 to 80,000 flamingo wings enter Miankale Wetland and other local wetlands and water bodies in the region and are guests in Iran until early spring.

Photos by Mehdi Mohebipour

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com