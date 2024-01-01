Azmoun nominated for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Shafaqna English- The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 recently concluded with host and defending champion Qatar solidifying its status as one of the top teams in Asia by winning a second consecutive title, reported by Tasnim.

Fans of Asian football saw some amazing assists that resulted in unforgettable goals, and in this section, The-AFC.com is asking fans to vote for their favorite assist.

Team Melli was behind Japan by one goal in the quarter final but was able to completely change the game in the second half. After reclaiming possession of the ball in the midfield, it was then passed to Sardar Azmoun, who made a precise through ball to Mohammad Mohebi, allowing him to score his fourth international goal and equalize for the Iranians.

Source: Tasnim

