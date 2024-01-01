Iranian Gymnast Reaches World Cup Final

Shafaqna English- According to a report from “Varzesh-3,” Mehdi Olfati, Iran’s national gymnast, competed in the first round of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Germany, today (Friday). This competition is crucial for qualifying for the Paris Olympics. He earned an impressive score of 14.866 and came in second place in this round, qualifying for the World Cup final.

In the first phase of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Germany, a total of 55 gymnasts took part.

The FIG Apparatus final will take place next Monday, and Olfati is aiming to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics with an outstanding performance.

Source: Varzesh3

