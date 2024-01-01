Al Kafeel: Astan Quds Abbasi participated in Basra International Fair [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The company holding the Basra International Fair emphasized that we are proud to offer the national products of Astan Quds Abbasi. These words were expressed after participation of Khair Al-Joud Industrial and Agricultural Company and Noor Al-Kafeel Company for animal and food products in Basra International Fair.

According to Shafaqna, the fair has been held by Dar al-Fiha Trading Company and with the cooperation of the General Company for Iraqi Trade Fairs and Services. In this regard, Seyyed Osama Majid, the public relations officer of the company in Al-Fiha, said: simultaneously with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, this fair has been held with the participation of more than 200 companies from 13 countries. Companies from Iran, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Yemen, Syria, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon are attending in this fair.

He explained: Today, we are proud of the presence of Iraq’s national product in the pavilion of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, this production means employing the labor and ensuring not wasting money abroad and providing a great opportunity for the economy. Astan Quds Abbasi has a long history in this field.

He continued: The economic movement is moving at a faster pace and contracts will be concluded between the Iraqi merchants and businessmen abroad, and the large Basra market is very promising and full of opportunities. It is noteworthy that 200 companies from 13 countries have participated in the Basra International Fair that has been held from February 21 to 23.

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com