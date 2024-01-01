English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle East

Karbala: 24th Candle festival for Imam al-Mahdi (AJ) [Photos]

Shafaqna English- On the occasion of the birth of Imam al-Mahdi (AJ), 1,190 candles were lighted in the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine as well as Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) Shrine at the 24th Bayn al-Haramayn Candle Festival in Karbala Moala.

According to Shafaqna, several Iraqi provinces, including Karbala, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthani, Wasit and Basra, have so far declared Monday a holiday on the occasion of the Shabaniyah pilgrimage.

This ceremony is held every year on the occasion of the birth with the blessings of Imam az-Zaman (AJ) through the holy shrines of Imam Hossain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) and on this occasion pilgrims light candles according to the number of lives of Imam al-Mahdi (AJ) and rejoice.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

