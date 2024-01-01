MEE: UK politicians are whipping up anti-Muslim panic

Shafaqna English- Remarks by House of Commons speaker and Labour leader Keir Starmer have led to an explosion of Islamophobic hatred against Muslims.

Over the last few months a troubling narrative has steadily been gathering strength in British politics.

It goes: radical Islamists are taking over the streets of London. They are using their muscle to intimidate politicians, and are destroying the authority of parliament. As a result, democracy itself is under threat.

Over the past 24 hours, this narrative that British Muslims are corrupting the British political system has gone viral.

Robert Jenrick, a former cabinet minister, speaking in the Commons on Thursday, said that Britain has “allowed our streets to be dominated by Islamist extremists”.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com