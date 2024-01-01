IRC: Latest World Bank decision to support millions of Afghans

Shafaqna English- The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has welcomed the latest move by the World Bank to use International Development Association (IDA) funds to scale up support Afghans who are continuing to endure a major humanitarian crisis as a result of decades of conflict, climate change and economic turmoil.

IRC in a statement said that the focus of Approach 3.0 of the World Bank includes the delivery of livelihoods support which will support Afghanistan to at least maintain the current trajectory of low-level economic growth.

“This will be critical to maintaining and stabilizing the Afghan economy, while ensuring the survival of businesses and sources of income for millions. However, Afghanistan’s economic crisis remains the primary driver of the high level of humanitarian needs across the country,” the statement said.

Sources: Ariana News

