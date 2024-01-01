Shafaqna English- “Physical description of Imam Mahdi (AJ)” published by The Promised Mahdi Cultural Foundation.

Introduction

Imam Mahdi (AJ) is the Imam of believers from all social strata, but naturally, many people are not capable of debating using the concept of Imamate. Hence, for people, a simple way to gain a better understanding of the Imam and making a better image of him in their minds is to know the physical characteristics of the Imam, which have been reflected in Islamic narrations.

Of course, in the case of the Twelfth Imam, knowing his specific corporal features and distinct signs is more important because, unlike the previous Imams, He was not confirmed to us by the Imam preceding him. His occultation extending on centuries. Whereas in the time of the Imam’s occultation which is a time of bewilderment, and a proper opportunity for the false claimants of Imam Mahdi (AJ), probably, the reason behind the numerous traditions mentioning the signs of Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) appearance is that people do not lose the right path by holding on the narrations of the infallible Imams.[1] Accordingly, in some Hadiths, physical features of Imam Mahdi (AJ) are depicted in the following general framework:

Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) resemblance to the Prophet (PBUH)

According to some Hadiths, Imam Mahdi (AJ) is the most resembling person to the Prophet (May Allah send blessings and peace upon him and his household). Jabir b. ˈAbd Allah al-Ansari (one of the sincere companions of the Prophet) reported from the Prophet to have said, “ The Mahdi is from my progeny, his name and patronymic is the same as mine. Among all the people he would resemble my characters, physically and spiritually.”[2]

Ahmad b. Ishaq b. Sad al-Qummi says that he heard Imam Hasan Askari (AS) have said, “ Thank Allah that He did not take me away from this world without showing me, my successor. He (my son, Mahdi) is closest to the Prophet in his features and character.”[3]

Also, it is narrated from the Prophet to have said, “… He (Mahdi) most closely resembles me in appearance and behavior than all other people.”[4]

Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS) says, “ He (Mahdi) most closely resembles the Messenger of Allah in character, face, beauty, and appearance.”[5]

Resemblance to prophet Moses, prophet Jesus, and Imam al-Askari (AS)

Imam Ridha quotes from the Prophet to have said, “ He (Mahdi) resembles me and prophet Moses.”[6]

“ He (Mahdi) most closely resembles Jesus the son of Mary, in his disposition, face, dignity, and awe.”[7]

In another narration, it is said that Imam Mahdi bears a striking resemblance to his honorable father Imam Hassan al-Askari.[8]

Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) physical traits in his early childhood

A few people succeeded to visit Imam Mahdi (AJ) during his childhood; For example, Ḍaw b. Ali, a man from Fars- Iran, in the course of narration, quotes some of the characteristics of the Imam’s childhood, “ …He (Imam Mahdi (AJ)) was a white fair–complexioned boy …”[9]

Yaqub b. Manqush says, “ I went to Imam Hassan Askari (AJ). On the right side of the Imam, I saw a room with a curtain hanging on its entrance. I asked the Imam as to who was the Master of the Age i.e. the next Imam. Imam Askari (AS) replied, ‘Raise the curtain!’ When he raised the curtain, a boy appeared and came and sat on the Imam’s lap. The boy seemed to be at age eight to ten; with a sparkling forehead and white complexion, big black piercing eyes, and two broad shoulders. He had a black mole on his right cheek, and his hair was over his shoulders. He sat on the knee of his father Abu Muhammad al-Askari. Then, Imam Askari (AS) said to me, ‘This is your master.”[10]

Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) physical characteristics

Following Islamic narrations, some bodily features of Imam Mahdi (AJ) are as follows:

Head: The Imam’s head is proportionately large and round[11], and there is a mole or mark on his head.[12]

Complexion: He is handsome and brunet fair complexioned; his face is radiant like a shining star.[13] According to some narrations, he, like the Prophet (May Allah convey His salutations and greetings to him and his household), has a reddish-white complexion[14] because the Arab complexion is a mixture of red and white. His saintly whitish radiant face is due to keeping vigil at night to worship Allah the Exalted the Glorified.[15]

Face: The effulgence and the awe of Imamate is apparent in Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) face which is like a bright star.[16] His face is soft, and there is a beautiful black mole on his right cheek.[17]

Forehead: Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) forehead is broad and luminous,[18] and there is a mark of constant prostration on his forehead[19] (the use of the word “mark” in the hadiths, instead of “mole,” suggests that the mark will be lighter in color than a mole).

Nose: The Imam’s (AJ) nose is fine and narrow with a slight protrusion in the middle.[20]

Mole: He has two moles on his back; one is between his shoulders like the seal of the prophethood of the Prophet (PBUH), [21] and another with the color of his skin. Also, there is a mole on his thigh,[22] and a mole on his cheek.[23]

Hair: His hair is neither curly nor straight,[24] and there are not any white hairs on his head and beard.[25] As a child, his hair was shiny, black, and curly falling over his shoulders.[26] According to the narrations, his hair color is not completely black, but it has a slight redness; of course, its blackness prevails over its redness.[27]

Eyebrows: His eyebrows are thick[28], close to one another, and curved crescent-like.[29]

Eyes: Imam Mahdi (AJ) has round, black, large, and sunken eyes.[30] Perhaps his sunken eyes are due to keeping vigil and staying awake at nights to worship God.[31] Naturally, his beautiful eyes are like kohled eyelashes.[32]

Teeth: He has bright teeth, and there is appropriate space between his front teeth.[33]

Beard: Imam Mahdi (AJ) has a short, copious, and thick beard.[34]

Palms: The Imam’s palms are large[35], and there is a mark or mole on his right-hand palm.[36]

Abdomen: He has a wide abdomen.[37] In his chest, a thin strand of green hair, not black, extends from under his throat to the navel.[38]

Thighs: His thighs would be broad and his bones shall be long[39] and there is a mole on his right thigh.[40] It shows that the thighs of the Imam are muscular and thick, which indicates the physical strength of the Imam.

Knees: His knees, because of their greatness and largeness, tend to be fallen appropriately.[41]

Shins: The Imam has thin muscular shins, which indicates his training.[42]

Power: He is so strong that if he hits the biggest tree on earth, he would knock it down and if he shouts between the mountains, he would break its stones.[43]

Height and body: He is a well-rounded man with an average body[44]; his stature is that of the men of the Children of Israel, firm and robust.[45]

Shoulders and scapula: His shoulders are wide[46] and stout[47]; and he has a mark on his back between his shoulders; and under his left scapula, there is a mark resembling a leaf in shape like the leaves of the “Myrtle”[48] tree.[49]

Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) age at the time of his advent

At the time of his advent, and despite his advanced age, Imam Mahdi (AJ) looks like to be a young man[50] about forty years old.

Another sign is that the passage of time will not render him old, by the will of Allah, till such time that his life would end; so that the power of God may be known, and also there is a Divine examination for people; because of this, some believers turn away from Imam Mahdi (p.b.u.h).[51]

Ḥamid Saadat

Notes:

[1]Scholarly-Research Quarterly Journal of Intiẓar-e Mowud (Awaiting The Promised), no. 5, p. 152.

[2] Kamāl al-Dīn, by Sheikh al-Ṣadūq, vol. 1, p. 286.

[3] Ibid, vol. 2, p. 409.

[4] Ibid, vol. 1, p. 286.

[5] Al-Malāḥim wa al-Fiṭan, by Sayyid b. Ṭāwūs, p. 148.

[6] Kifāyat al-Athar, Ali b. Muhammad Khazzāz Rāzi, p. 159.

[7] Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 146.

[8] Al-Ghaybah, by Sheikh al-Ṭūsī, p. 357.

[9] Al-Kāfī, vol. 1, p. 329.

[10]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 407.

[11]Al-Ghaybah, by Sheikh al-Ṭūsi, p.266.

[12]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 216.

[13]Al-Ghaybah, by Ṭūsi, p.273.

[14]Kamāl al-Dīn wa Tamām al-Ni`mah, vol. 2, p. 653.

[15]Falāḥ al-Sāil, Sayyid b. Ṭāwūs, p. 200.

[16]Kashf al-Ghummah fī Ma’rifat al-Aʾimmah, by al-Irbilī, vol. 2, p. 469.

[17]Al-Ghaybah, by Ṭūsi, p.266.

[18]Mu’jam Ahādīth al-Imam al-Mahdi, vol. 1, p. 296.

[19]Ibid, p. 258.

[20]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 214.

[21]Kamāl al-Dīn, by Sheikh al-Ṣadūq, vol. 2, p. 653.

[22]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 215.

[23] Ibid, p. 324.

[24]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 309.

[25] Sharḥ al-Akhbār, by Nuˈmān b. Muhammad, vol. 3, p. 380.

[26]Sunan al-Tirmidhi, Yunus Emre Press, Istanbul, Vol. 4, p. 210.

[27]Lisān al-ˈArab, by Masˈūd b. Mukarram, vol. 1, p. 532.

[28]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 215.

[29]Kamāl al-Dīn, by Sheikh al-Ṣadūq, vol. 2, p. 468.

[30]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 304.

[31]Mahdi al-Muntaẓar, by Muhammad Jawād Khurāsānī, p. 41.

[32]Yanābī’ al-Mawaddah, by Qundūzī, vol. 3, p. 343.

[33] Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 215.

[34] Yanābī’ al-Mawaddah, vol. 3, p. 343.

[35]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 407.

[36]Yanābī’ al-Mawaddah, vol. 3, p. 343.

[37] Ibid, vol. 3, p. 324.

[38] Al-Kāfī, vol. 1, p. 329.

[39]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 653.

[40]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 306.

[41]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 407.

[42]Falāḥ al-Sāil, Sayyid b. Ṭāwūs, p. 200.

[43]Al-Kāfī, vol. 1, p. 514.

[44]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 468.

[45]Al-Ghaybah, by Ṭūsi, p.274.

[46]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 215.

[47]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 653.

[48]A bush with shiny leaves, pink or white flowers and bluish-black berries.

[49]Al-Ghaybah, by Nuˈmānī, p. 216.

[50]Kamāl al-Dīn, vol. 2, p. 376.

[51] The awaited Mahdi, by Muhammad Jawād Khurāsānī, p. 41.

Source: Mahdism

www.shafaqna.com