Shafaqna English- The Book: “Al-Imam al-Mahdi, The Just Leader of Humanity” written by Ayatollah Ibrahim Amini and translated by Dr. Abdulaziz Sachedina is published by Ansariyan Publications.

The book includes topics on the belief in the Mahdi, pseduo Mahdis, leadership of Imam Mahdi (AJ), occultation, his long life, and the reappearance of the Imam.

Source: The Al-Islam.org