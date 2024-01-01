SICM Mahfil Ali: Celebrate 15th Shaban with A’maal [Video]

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast to celebrate the 15th Shaban with a talk by Dr. Zoheir Esmail and A’maal by Muhammad Asaria on Saturday 24 February 2024 .



Speaker:

Dr. Zoheir Esmail is a Lecturer in Islamic Studies at Al-Mahdi Institute. Dr. Esmail qualified as a chartered accountant before pursuing full-time studies in the seminaries of Syria and Qum for a period of 12 years. During that time, he was awarded a doctorate from the University of Exeter with the thesis title: Between Philosophy and ʿIrfān: Interpreting Mullā Ṣadrā from the Qajars to Post-Revolutionary Iran. He returned to the UK in 2020 and taught a number of traditional and academic, graduate, and postgraduate courses including transcendental philosophy, logic, contemporary thought in the Muslim world, and human rights and Islam. He also teaches the whole spectrum of Islamic studies at various levels privately. His research interests include mysticism, spiritual psychology, transcendental philosophy, early Islamic history, Quranic exegesis, and hadith.

