Science News: Artificial intelligence revolutionises drug discovery

Shafaqna Science- Chemists often have to classify large numbers of compounds based on whether or not they have a particular property. Researchers have developed a way for computers to autonomously learn how to tackle such challenges, and recent tests suggest that the approach could be valuable in the discovery of cancer drugs, Science News reports.

Modern computers are capable of doing more than just analysing familiar compounds. Using advanced artificial intelligence, scientists are using computers to design novel molecules and predict how these compounds will interact with proteins in the body, potentially paving the way for new cancer therapies.

The technology has potential, but it is still in the early stages of development. Ultimately, most drug candidates will still fail in humans, some scientists warn. In 2021, Exscientia, an international biotech company, began the first trial of a cancer drug developed using artificial intelligence. The drug was discontinued by the company in 2023 because it was found to be ineffective. Other AI cancer drugs are currently in various stages of testing.

Source: Science News

www.shafaqna.com