Iraqi News Agency: Shutting down of several provinces of Iraq on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH- Several provinces of Iraq declared Monday as an official holiday on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage and the birth of Imam al-Zaman (A.S.).

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, Yas al-Khafaji, the spokesman of the Dhi Qar provincial council, said that according to the decision of the head of Dhi Qar council, Abdul Baqi Al Omari, all government organizations and departments in this province will be closed on Monday.

He added that health and service departments that fifty percent of them must be present are exempt from this shutting down.

On the other hand, Habib Zahir Razi, the Governor of Maysan, also announced Monday as an official holiday.

Also, the council of Basra and Wasit provinces decided that Monday will be an official holiday on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban.

Karbala and Al Muthanna provinces are closed on Monday on the occasion of the birth of Imam Zaman (A.S.) too.

Mid-Sha’ban is one of the most important days of pilgrimage to Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, and every year a large number of followers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) attend Karbala on this day.

