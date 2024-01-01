Iraqi News Agency: Health plan of Iraq for Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health of Iraq has announced an emergency medical support plan on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, the statement of the Ministry of Health of Iraq states that this plan was legislated under the supervision of the Iraqi health minister, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, for Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage on 15 Sha’ban 1445, February 25, 2024.

This plan is implemented by the Ministry of Health and departments in cooperation and coordination with the security and related parties with the aim of providing health, preventive and treatment services for pilgrims of Karbala and Kazemin.

In the statement of the Ministry of Health of Iraq, it is stated that the above-mentioned plan includes sending ambulance to Karbala and the roads leading to Kazemin, and establishment of medical units and mobile hospitals and increasing number of medicines, preparing emergency rooms in Karbala hospitals and support hospitals.

In this plan, messages will be sent and health instructions will be performed, and distribution of food and beverage to the pilgrims and their being disposable for people, and decreased leave of absence of all medical, therapeutic and administrative staff will be pursued on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com