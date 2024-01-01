Forbes: Are cities ready to embrace generative urban AI?

Shafaqna Science- Due to the increasing progress of productive artificial intelligence, many researchers believe that this technology can help cities become smarter, but it remains to be seen if the world’s cities are ready to accept productive artificial intelligence, according to Forbes.

Cities, the vibrant hubs of human civilisation, are facing several crises. These crises include growing population pressure, greenhouse gas emissions, waste, traffic and noise, worn-out and old infrastructure, housing affordability, employment and the ongoing need for climate stability.

According to Forbes, most of the policies, methods, planning and urban engineering ideas of the mid-20th century have failed on a global scale, putting almost all cities on an unstable and vulnerable path. More than half of the world’s population now lives in cities, and this will rise to 80% in the next 25 years, requiring billions of tonnes of new materials and a massive urban presence.

The changes needed to prevent the crisis from escalating are huge and urgent. Cities are not buildings, roads or energy systems, they are people, culture, behaviour, power and politics. We cannot continue to use the same methods and expect different results. A new strategy is needed.

“Generative Urban AI” technology is coming. It is an emerging and transformative technology that can fundamentally change urban planning, design and management. Imagine optimised urban layouts, building forms, energy, water, transport, waste and social systems. Imagine integrated systems that deliver personalised public services in one place. These possibilities are truly astounding because they drive data and develop industries.

With the latest text-to-video models, such as Open AI’s Sora, you can now describe and create your ideal urban environment, including walkable streets, green spaces and a vibrant mix of shops and homes. New generative city AI platforms with dozens or hundreds of scenarios to explore and choose from can be realised in seconds. In particular, general artificial intelligence is enabling major changes in the planning, decision-making and design of cities.

Source: Forbes

www.shafaqna.com