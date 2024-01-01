Al-Forat: Intensification of security efforts in Karbala on the threshold of Mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- Today (Friday) the Karbala Police Command intensified its security efforts.

According to Al-Forat News, this action has been accomplished simultaneously with Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage and the birth anniversary of Imam Zaman (A.S.).

Formerly, the Municipality of Karbala had announced that the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage plan has become implemented.

According to this plan, two thousand sweepers will clean the city.

Earlier, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service had also emphasized that the headquarters of the Holy Karbala Operations Command is ready to welcome the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (AS) in Mid-Sha’ban is one of the most important pilgrimage days in Karbala.

