Iran defeats Qatar in the qualifier for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Iran’s men’s basketball team emerged victorious with a 76-74 win over Qatar in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

In an exciting basketball match held at a crowded Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Behnam Yakhchali scored points to lead Iran. He scored 6 points from beyond the arc. He also tallied 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, contributing to his efficiency rating of 20.

This was the first Asia Cup Qualifiers game to go into overtime since Syria and Saudi Arabia met on June 12, 2021.

Source: Mehr News

