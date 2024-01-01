English
Gharagozlou to be crowned at the 2024 Asian Championships

Shafaqna English- Iranian snooker player Ali Gharagozlou achieved first place at the 2024 Asian Men’s Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar, taking home the gold medal, reported by Mehr News.

In the last stage of the sports competition, Gharagozlou emerged victorious over his Pakistani rival, Awais Munir, with a score of 5-2, securing the first place position.

In the tournament’s earlier matches, Gharagozlou triumphed over its competitors from Pakistan 4-3 , Saudi Arabia 4-0 , Jordan 4-0 , and Palestine 4-1 in group G to advance to the knockout stage.

Source: Mehr News 

www.shafaqna.com

