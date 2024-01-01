English
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Brazil 3-2 Iran

Shafaqna English- As FIFA reported, Brazil made a remarkable comeback against IR Iran and won 3-2 to advance to the final of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Brendo’s late goal secured a dramatic comeback and advanced Brazil to the UAE 2024 Dubai final.

Ali Mirshekari scored the first goal, then Mohammad Masoumi made it 2-0 with an impressive acrobatic shot at the beginning of the second half. IR Iran put on a valiant defensive display, with Hamid Behzadpour and Seyed Mirjalili making numerous exceptional saves.

An Alisson brace still brought the score level, with his second goal a stunning bicycle kick, before Brendo secured the win in the final moments.

Source: FIFA

